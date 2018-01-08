Police have identified a man shot and killed while he was stopped at a traffic light in West Philadelphia.27-year-old Ryan Wilson of the 7000 block of Forest Avenue was shot multiple times and died at the scene of Saturday night's shooting.Arriving officers found him in the front passenger seat of a 2001 Dodge Neon at Girard and Merion avenues.A 25-year-old woman was also hit by gunfire.Medics took her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center to be treated for gunshot wounds to the left arm and shoulder.She was listed in critical condition.Police are still working to determine who opened fire on the victims and why.------