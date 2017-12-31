Man known to victims charged in Collingswood murders

EMBED </>More Videos

Man known to victims charged in Collingswood deaths. Nydia Han reports during Action News at Noon on December 31, 2017. (WPVI)

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police have charged a Burlington County man with the deaths of two women in Collingswood, Camden County and attempting to kill a third victim.

Forty-four-year-old Mark Lyczak has been charged with two counts of first-degree Murder and one count of first degree Attempted Murder, according to Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo.

Collingswood police responded to neighbors' 911 calls regarding screaming coming from a home on the 100 block of East Narberth Terrace at approximately 5:02 p.m. Saturday.

Arriving officers found two women who had been stabbed to death and another who had been seriously wounded.

Colleen Brownell, 48, and Alysia McCloskey, 41, were pronounced dead at the scene. The surviving victim, a 45-year-old woman, was rushed to a local hospital where she remains hospitalized.

Lyczak, who was still on scene when police arrived, was known to the victims, officials say. He was placed under arrest and taken to Collingswood Police Department.

He was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsstabbingmurderCollingswood
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2 women found dead in Collingswood home
Top Stories
Police: Driver who overdosed crashes into Levittown home, injures man, causes loss of dog
Cowboys beat playoff-bound Eagles 6-0
NFL announces Eagles' playoff game time
5 deputies shot, 1 fatally, in shooting near Denver
Main break sends water into Fox Chase homes
Revelers brave cold to celebrate New Year's Eve
AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory, Frigid Start to 2018
WATCH: The world welcomes 2018
Show More
New Year's: SEPTA late night trains, PATCO free rides
QB Nate Sudfeld makes Eagles debut
VIDEO: Injured Wentz takes field to support Eagles teammates
ESPN: Eagles DC Jim Schwartz expected to interview with Giants
Yeadon fire forces residents out in the cold
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory, Frigid Start to 2018
Yeadon fire forces residents out in the cold
Man killed after crashing into tree in Burlington Co.
Boy injured, residents jump to escape Kensington fire
More Video