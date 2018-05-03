Action News has learned that a man posing as a DJ for a prominent pop singer gained access to Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts Thursday morning, videotaping students and gathering information about them under the guise of networking.Sources said a man calling himself 'DJ Official Silent Assassin' called the school saying he was the DJ for Alicia Keys and that he wanted to come in to speak with students.He arrived at the school Thursday morning with two men posing as security guards and two women with cameras.A student, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, told Action News what happened next:"We sang for him. He talked to the students, in a very low tone. We really couldn't understand him. We were told that he was the DJ for Alicia Keys, but it doesn't seem like that is the case."The student said they guy was acting shady, so she decided to look him up on the internet.She soon realized his name was Jerez Coleman, AKA Kidd Cole and Stone-Coleman, a man previously arrested for making threats against President Obama and the DC Metro System.Coleman was sentenced to 22 months in jail and forced to undergo a mental evaluation following these crimes.Coleman was also featured on the MTV show 'Catfish,' a show that depicted him pretending to be a well-known rapper in an effort to scam people for money."When I read that on the internet, it was really alarming," said the student. "He got our Instagram, you know, your tags and things like that. He got pictures with students and they recorded us singing."The student's mother, who also did not want to be identified, is shocked that the school would allow this man access to students."So now they have all these children's Instagrams and they might have their phone numbers," she said. "They have their pictures and they videotaped them without our consent. This is just absurd."After our queries about the incident, the school district issued the following statement:Meanwhile, some still cannot believe how the school was duped by this guy."He's a big-time fraud," said the student's mother. "We need to be more careful because in this day and age all kinds of things are taking place."The mother said she is also concerned that the man has student's Instagram information and no one knows what he plans to do with it.She said she hopes someone will investigate him further following the incident.------