Man recovering after being shot in University City

Man recovering after being shot in University City. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 17, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are searching two crime scenes this morning as a man continues to recover after being shot.

Police were first notified about the shooting after the victim was driven to Penn Presbyterian.

At least four bullet holes could be seen in the SUV outside the emergency room entrance at the hospital.

Police think the man was shot around 3 a.m. Saturday, about two miles away at 33rd and Reed streets.

The victim is in stable condition as police continue to search for a suspect.

