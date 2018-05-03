  • LIVE VIDEO Chopper 6 over train derailment in Delaware County

Man running to Trenton gas station for help shot and killed

TRENTON (WPVI) --
A suspect shot and killed a man who was running toward a Trenton gas station for help, police say.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of Greenwood Avenue near the Shell station.

Police say the gunman was chasing the victim and opened fire.

The victim fell to the ground.

Police say the gunman continued shooting until his weapon was empty of bullets.

He then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

