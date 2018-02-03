Man shot and killed in Germantown; woman in custody

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --Philadelphia police say a man was shot and killed in the Germantown section Saturday.
It happened before 5 p.m. in the 5700 block of North 19th Street.
The 51-year-old man was shot in the head inside a residence.
He was taken to Einstein Medical Center but later died from his injuries.
Police say a gun was recovered at the scene, and a 33-year-old woman is in custody.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps