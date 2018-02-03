  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

Man shot and killed in Germantown; woman in custody

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police say a man was shot and killed in the Germantown section Saturday.

It happened before 5 p.m. in the 5700 block of North 19th Street.

The 51-year-old man was shot in the head inside a residence.

He was taken to Einstein Medical Center but later died from his injuries.

Police say a gun was recovered at the scene, and a 33-year-old woman is in custody.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philly news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
52 reasons to cheer on Eagles in Super Bowl LII
Eagles send family of 'Dutch Destroyer' to Super Bowl
Eagles fans hungry for Super Bowl title, food
Parking restrictions for Broad St. begin Sunday afternoon
'Fly Eagles Fly' on LA to Philly flight
AccuWeather: Rain, Heavy At Times
2 dead, 70 injured in Amtrak crash in SC
Brian Dawkins, Terrell Owens among 2018 Hall of Fame class
Show More
NFL players give Super Bowl predictions on the NFL Honors red carpet
Wawa offering free coffee on Super Bowl Sunday
Eagles can finally bring championship to unwavering city
Getting ready for the Super Bowl
Pink has the flu; still plans to sing National Anthem
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Wing Bowl 26 in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Eagles fans show off their team spirit
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show Black Tie Tailgate
More Photos