Man shot and killed while driving in South Philadelphia

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 30-year-old man was shot and killed while driving in South Philadelphia.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday on the 2200 block of Cantrell Street.

Police say someone fired a series of bullets at the vehicle.

They say the victim continued driving after he was shot in the back and neck.

He slammed into parked cars before crashing through a fence.

The driver was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Police are searching for the suspect.

