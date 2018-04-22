Man shot in head in Southwest Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot in Southwest Philadelphia. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on April 22, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head while standing in a parking lot in Southwest Philadelphia, police say.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the Eakins Truck Service Center on the 5400 block of Paschall Avenue.

Police say the 24-year-old man was talking to a woman when a gunman opened fire.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with bullet wounds to the chest and head.

People at a nearby nightclub spilled into the street after hearing the gunfire.

Police are continuing to look for the gunman.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingSouthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: 3 dead in Waffle House shooting, person of interest ID'd
Firefighters battle Sunday morning fire at Parkside church
Body of missing woman from Philly found in Monroe Co.
2 dead, 1 injured after shooting at party near Temple University
Fatal crash kills 2 on Route 42 northbound in Bellmawr
Barbara Bush was 'first lady of the greatest generation'
Verne Troyer, best known as Mini-Me in "Austin Powers," has died
AccuWeather: Sunny And Mild
Show More
NJ Sen.Cory Booker will be Temple's commencement speaker
2 people killed in Point Breeze house fire
Vehicles collide, leaving 1 dead, 1 injured in Mantua
Ex-Allentown mayor asks judge to reverse conviction
Stolen dynamite recovered by authorities in Lancaster County
More News