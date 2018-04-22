Man shot in head in Southwest Philadelphia

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head while standing in a parking lot in Southwest Philadelphia, police say.It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the Eakins Truck Service Center on the 5400 block of Paschall Avenue.Police say the 24-year-old man was talking to a woman when a gunman opened fire.The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with bullet wounds to the chest and head.People at a nearby nightclub spilled into the street after hearing the gunfire.Police are continuing to look for the gunman.------