Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's Spring Garden section Monday night.It happened along the 400 block of North 4th Street just after 7 p.m.Police said a man in his 40s was exiting his car in the lot of the 444 Lofts when he was approached by someone and shot in the back of the head.Medics transported the man to Hahnemann Hospital where he is in critical condition.There is no word on what sparked the shooting