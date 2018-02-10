Man shot in the face in West Philadelphia dies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a homicide in West Philadelphia Saturday night.

The incident happened before 9:30 p.m. at 56th and Locust streets.

Police say a man in his 20s was shot in the face and torso.

He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died a short time later from his injuries.

So far, there are no arrests or word on a motive for the shooting.

