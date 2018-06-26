Va. man suspected of jewelry theft arrested in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. --
A 34-year-old man from Chesapeake, Virginia was arrested as a possible suspect in a string of recent jewelry thefts in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

It happened after 8 p.m. Sunday when the owner of a local jewelry store reported that a recent customer resembled an unidentified man shown in digital photographs taken from surveillance video of recent jewelry store thefts.

Officers began searching for the man. They also alerted several jewelry stores about the possible suspect.

The suspect identified as Jack L. Boone was located inside the Dynasty Jewelers, located in the First block of Rehoboth Avenue.

He was taken into custody for questioning. Police say he provided a false name.

Boone was transported back to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department where further investigation revealed that he was in fact suspected of stealing jewelry from multiple stores in other jurisdictions throughout Delaware and surrounding states.

Boone was charged with one count of criminal impersonation, a misdemeanor offense.

He was committed to SCI on $1000.00 cash secured bail.

