Police say the manager of a Delaware KFC helped her boyfriend stage a robbery of the restaurant.WDEL-FM cites a release from Newark police that says 21-year-old Briana Aiken-Lowry was arrested Friday, slightly over a month after the KFC in Newark was robbed.Police say Aiken-Lowry set up the robbery with 24-year-old Tiwain Canty, arranging for Canty to enter the restaurant as she counted the money.Police say additional employees were not aware of the plan and ran from the restaurant. No one was injured.Aiken-Lowry is charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated menacing and theft under $1,500.Canty was apprehended the day of the robbery, April 8, by a University of Delaware police officer who observed the suspect fleeing the scene.It's unclear if the pair has lawyers.------