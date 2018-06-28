Meek Mill's attorneys resume effort to get judge removed

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Attorneys for Meek Mill are asking the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to remove a Philadelphia judge from his case days after she denied his new trial request.

In a filing late Wednesday, the rapper's attorneys say Judge Genece Brinkley's actions in court showed she had an opinion before hearing Mill's request. It also says by requiring a hearing and strenuously cross-examining a witness, she strayed from how other judges had treated similar requests.

The court split on a previous request to remove Brinkley.

The district attorney's office has agreed Mill should get a new trial, and Mill's attorneys also are asking the Supreme Court to grant one.

Mill has asked that his decade-old drug and gun convictions be thrown out because of credibility issues with the officer who testified against him.

