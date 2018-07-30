MISSING PERSON

Missing Lindenwold man with Alzheimer's found safe

Search for missing man in Lindenwold, N.J. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 30, 2018. (WPVI)

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (WPVI) --
An 80-year-old South Jersey man with Alzheimer's is now safe at home after being reported missing over the weekend.

Frank Zangarlo went missing from his Lindenwold home around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police used a helicopter to search Sunday night, but did not find any signs of the missing man.

Then at 6:20 a.m. Monday, Zangarlo was located by a Lindenwold police officer in the W. Park Avenue ball field. He was in good health and returned to his residence.

Police released a statement, which reads in part: "The Lindenwold Police Department wishes to thank all assisting agencies and the public for their assistance during the night in searching for Mr. Zangaro."

