Missing Lindenwold man with Alzheimer's found safe

An 80-year-old South Jersey man with Alzheimer's is now safe at home after being reported missing over the weekend.Frank Zangarlo went missing from his Lindenwold home around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.Police used a helicopter to search Sunday night, but did not find any signs of the missing man.Then at 6:20 a.m. Monday, Zangarlo was located by a Lindenwold police officer in the W. Park Avenue ball field. He was in good health and returned to his residence.Police released a statement, which reads in part: "The Lindenwold Police Department wishes to thank all assisting agencies and the public for their assistance during the night in searching for Mr. Zangaro."