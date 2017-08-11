Montgomery County teacher charged with sex assault of student

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Montgomery County high school teacher is free on $80,000 bail after her arrest Friday for the alleged sexual assault of a student.

38-year-old Melissa Bonkoski is facing a number of charges, including three counts of institutional sexual assault.

Bonkoski, of Stowe, also resigned from Owen J Roberts High School in Pottstown.

She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 17th.
