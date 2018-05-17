GLENSIDE, Pa. (WPVI) --A Montgomery County theater that is set to host conservative commentator and Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren was vandalized overnight.
The words "Nazis Die" were written on the Keswick Theatre, Abington police confirm. The graffiti has since been cleaned up.
#Breaking “Nazis Die” spray-painted on Keswick Theater in PA where @TomiLahren is speaking tonight pic.twitter.com/n9VvJ2jleF— Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 17, 2018
Chief Patrick Malloy told Action News that extra security will be in place for the event Thursday night.
Lahren tweeted about the vandalism, saying "You don't intimidate me!"
Truth is the new hate speech. You don’t intimidate me! See you tonight, Glenside. https://t.co/uXaBi4bCFt— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 17, 2018
