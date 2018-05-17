Montgomery County theater vandalized ahead of Tomi Lahren event

Tomi Lahren seen at Politicon 2016 at The Pasadena Convention Center on Saturday, June 25, 2016, in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP)

GLENSIDE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Montgomery County theater that is set to host conservative commentator and Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren was vandalized overnight.

The words "Nazis Die" were written on the Keswick Theatre, Abington police confirm. The graffiti has since been cleaned up.


Chief Patrick Malloy told Action News that extra security will be in place for the event Thursday night.

Lahren tweeted about the vandalism, saying "You don't intimidate me!"


