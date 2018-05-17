Truth is the new hate speech. You don’t intimidate me! See you tonight, Glenside. https://t.co/uXaBi4bCFt — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 17, 2018

A Montgomery County theater that is set to host conservative commentator and Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren was vandalized overnight.The words "Nazis Die" were written on the Keswick Theatre, Abington police confirm. The graffiti has since been cleaned up.Chief Patrick Malloy told Action News that extra security will be in place for the event Thursday night.Lahren tweeted about the vandalism, saying "You don't intimidate me!"------