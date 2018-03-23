More bodies found at scene of fatal fire early Wednesday in North Philly

Action News has learned Friday night that more bodies were discovered in a house fire that occurred on early Wednesday morning in North Philadelphia.Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel is at the scene and will hold a news conference with the details.The flames broke out at 12 a.m. inside a rowhome in the 1800 block of North 21st Street.The third floor started to collapse shortly after first responders arrived.One firefighter had to be pulled from the building.He and a second firefighter were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.Crews later found a man dead inside the home.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.------