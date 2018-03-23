More bodies found at scene of fatal fire early Wednesday in North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Action News has learned Friday night that more bodies were discovered in a house fire that occurred on early Wednesday morning in North Philadelphia.
Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel is at the scene and will hold a news conference with the details.
The flames broke out at 12 a.m. inside a rowhome in the 1800 block of North 21st Street.
The third floor started to collapse shortly after first responders arrived.
One firefighter had to be pulled from the building.
He and a second firefighter were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.
Crews later found a man dead inside the home.
Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps