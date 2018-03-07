Mother and daughter, 3, injured in hit-and-run accident while walking in Mayfair

A 3-year-old is in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Mayfair.It happened around 6:50 p.m. at Tyson and Rowland avenues.Police said the child was walking with her mother and a sibling when the driver of a white Toyota lost control of the car and jumped the curb. According to investigators, after striking the pair the car then came to rest on the lawn of a home and the driver jumped out and fled on foot.Police said the girl was wedged beneath the car and six civilians managed to free her.The girl's mother and the girl were transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hosptial. The second sibling was not injured in the incident.Investigators said drug paraphernalia was found in the car.The accident is under investigation.No arrest has been made.------