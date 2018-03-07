Mother and daughter, 3, injured in hit-and-run accident while walking in Mayfair

3-year-old critically injured in hit-and-run: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 6, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 3-year-old is in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Mayfair.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. at Tyson and Rowland avenues.

Police said the child was walking with her mother and a sibling when the driver of a white Toyota lost control of the car and jumped the curb. According to investigators, after striking the pair the car then came to rest on the lawn of a home and the driver jumped out and fled on foot.

Police said the girl was wedged beneath the car and six civilians managed to free her.

The girl's mother and the girl were transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hosptial. The second sibling was not injured in the incident.

Investigators said drug paraphernalia was found in the car.

The accident is under investigation.

No arrest has been made.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
philly newshit and runpedestrian struckchildren hit by car
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Major Winter Storm On The Way
6abc School Closings and Delays
List of local snow emergencies, closings
City of Philadelphia declares snow emergency for Wednesday
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
SEPTA plan for trains, trolleys and buses for snowstorm
Philadelphia schools closed on Wednesday due to snow
Gov. Wolf declares state of emergency, includes SE Pa.
State of Emergency declared for NJ starting at 8pm
Show More
NJ Transit announces plan for Wednesday's snow
Pa. announces highway restrictions ahead of snow
Amtrak announces modified Northeast Corridor service ahead of snow
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
Allentown mayor found guilty in corruption trial
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
More Photos