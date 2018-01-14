This weekend marks the anniversary of a tragic loss for one West Oak Lane family.Marlene Jones, victim's mother said, "He was a quiet guy, never had any trouble with him."Nineteen-year-old David McFarlin had a bright future."He had just graduated and he was enrolled in college courses. He was working two jobs, he was delivering pizzas and working for PetSmart," Jones said.Unfortunately, McFarlin's life was cut short on Thursday, January 12, 2017.It was just after 8 p.m. and McFarlin was leaving his girlfriend's house along the 2400 block of 76th Avenue in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section. His mother, who lives on the same block had just returned home from work.She said, "It was warm and there was a lot of people outside."Marlene Jones knew something was wrong when her son's girlfriend came banging on her door."She says David got shot, David got shot, so we ran down the street," Jones said.McFarlin had been shot 10 times."He's lying there lifeless, no life in him whatsoever. You could just tell that he was gone," Jones said.He was pronounced dead at the hospital.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission atAll calls will remain anonymous."If anyone saw anything, anything, I just want closure for this," added Jones.------