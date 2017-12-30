  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Multi-vehicle crash causes closures on I-76

Multi-vehicle crash causes closures on I-76. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 30, 2017. (WPVI)

Snowy, slick roads may be to blame for a crash involving more than 15 cars that has the Schuylkill Expressway shut down in Montgomery County.

The multi-vehicle crash happened along the westbound lanes near West Conshohocken.

Several injuries have been reported.

The Schuylkill Expressway is closed in both directions in Lower Merion due to the accident. Authorities are asking people to stay off the roads if possible.

