Multi-vehicle crash in Juniata Park

Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left at least one person seriously injured in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia.It happened around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of G and Luzerne Streets.The crash involved three vehicles.The impact sent one vehicle onto the sidewalk and into a fence. Another car crashed into a nearby building.Rescue crews were called to the scene.At least one person was taken to the hospital.------