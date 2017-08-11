EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2282428" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jeep sought in Center City hit-and-run seen on video. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on August 7, 2017.

PPD trying to solve deadly hit & run 1337 Race St. Looking for a white JEEP Rubicon. Surv. near scene caught this image @ 3:20 am . @6abc pic.twitter.com/8A0p1GSPty — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) August 6, 2017

Philadelphia police have released new surveillance images of the man and vehicle being sought after a fatal hit-and-run on Sunday in Center City.Police say the victim, 53-year-old Ann Broderick, was struck just around 3 a.m. in the 1300 block of Race Street.Police say the driver sped off after hitting Broderick. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.The striking vehicle is described as a white four-door Jeep Rubicon with a white hard top, very distinct black fenders, lifted and oversized wheels, along with a spare tire mounted to the rear,and louvers on the hood.It could now also have front-end passenger side damage, police say.A surveillance camera near the scene caught an image of the suspected vehicle.That Jeep was seen after the accident driving around Center City.If you have any information you are asked to contact police.----------