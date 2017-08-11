New photos of man, vehicle being sought in fatal Center City hit-and-run

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have released new surveillance images of the man and vehicle being sought after a fatal hit-and-run on Sunday in Center City.

Police say the victim, 53-year-old Ann Broderick, was struck just around 3 a.m. in the 1300 block of Race Street.

EMBED More News Videos

Jeep sought in Center City hit-and-run seen on video. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on August 7, 2017.


Police say the driver sped off after hitting Broderick. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The striking vehicle is described as a white four-door Jeep Rubicon with a white hard top, very distinct black fenders, lifted and oversized wheels, along with a spare tire mounted to the rear,and louvers on the hood.

It could now also have front-end passenger side damage, police say.

A surveillance camera near the scene caught an image of the suspected vehicle.


That Jeep was seen after the accident driving around Center City.

If you have any information you are asked to contact police.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philadelphiaphiladelphia newshit and runpedestrian struckCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Eagles trade WR Jordan Matthews, draft pick to Bills
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott suspended six games
Trump: US 'locked and loaded;' NKorea readies missiles
Shooting suspect arrested after standoff in West Phila.
Driver repeatedly shot while at traffic light in Summerdale
Driver smashes into fire hydrant in University City
'Sucker punch' suspect claims attack by prison guards
Lawyers want frat adviser to testify in PSU pledge death
Show More
Applebee's and IHOP to close up to 160 restaurants
VIDEO: Car plunges 7 stories from parking garage
Pedestrian struck, killed on Rt. 38 in Cherry Hill
Toddler safe after car stolen with child inside
Wentz off to perfect start, but Eagles fall 24-9 to Packers
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NJ newlyweds search for wedding crashing couple
PHOTOS: The Life of Darren 'Dutch' Daulton
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
PHOTOS: Storm clouds darken the skies around area
More Photos