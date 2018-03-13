Newark Police seek man who exposed himself in a supermarket

EMBED </>More Videos

Police seek man who exposed himself in a Newark Acme: Rick Williams reports on Action News at 5 p.m., March 13, 2018 (WPVI)

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
Newark Police are searching for a man they say exposed himself in the frozen foods section of a local ACME Sunday.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. at the ACME in the College Square Shopping Center off of Liberty Avenue.

Authorities said a 65-year-old female employee reported that she was in the freezer section when a male walked up to her with his pants around his thighs and his genitals exposed.

Police said the employee quickly walked away and at the same time the suspect left the store.

A review of the surveillance system showed that the suspect was milling around the store for an hour prior to the incident.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male, 30 to 40 years old, 5'8" to 5'10" tall, average weight, medium dreadlocks. At the time of the incident he was wearing a navy blue jacket, khaki pants and sunglasses.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
delaware newsindecent exposure
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Duo behind more than 80 burglaries arrested, police said
Truck overturns spilling egg yolk on I-76 near King of Prussia
5-year-old hit by car in Mayfair
Eagles release TE Brent Celek after 11 seasons
Woman found dead with 7 stab wounds in West Philly
Trump ousts Tillerson as Secretary of State
NJ governor calls for higher taxes, more money for schools
AccuWeather: Midweek Wintry Winds, Some Rain and Snow Showers
Show More
Man dies after violent Center City stabbing
Bus crashes in Alabama after Disney trip; driver killed
Famous buried 'ghost tracks' reappear at Cape May beach
Large counterfeit jewelry shipment seized in Philly
Reports: Toys R Us to announce closure of stores nationwide
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Trump ousts Tillerson as Secretary of State
Philly recruiting residents to fight opioid epidemic
Under spotlight, special Pa. House race goes to voters
More Video