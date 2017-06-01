EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2032385" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'Miracle' 2-year-old recovering from shooting. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on May 24, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2026929" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> VIDEO released of suspects in shooting of dad, toddler. See raw video released by Philadelphia police.

A reward totaling $25,000 is being offered after a man and his 2-year-old son were shot while on sitting on their porch in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.The Philadelphia mayor's office is offering a $20,000 reward for information to leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible. The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 is offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.The shooting took place just before 9:20 p.m. on Friday, May 19 in the 3300 block of Malta Street.Police say 2-year-old Price Johnson was sitting on his father's lap when the suspects approached on bicycles and began shooting.Price was shot four times in the arm and lower hip. He has been released from the hospital and is recovering."He's my miracle baby. He was meant to be here. He was here for a purpose and that's why he's still here with me now," Price's mother Donata Johnson told Action News last week.Price's father suffered a gunshot wound that shattered his knee and eventually damaged some arteries, his wife tells Action News. He remains hospitalized.Police have released surveillance video of two suspects seen on bicycles near the scene of the shooting.Some believe they may have been gunning for previous occupants of the house. The Johnsons have been living in the home for just six months.Police identify the first suspect as a black male, 20s, 6'3, 220 pounds, with braids, wearing a black shirt and was on a bicycle with a duffle/book bag. The second suspect is described as a black male, 20s, 5'11, wearing a light shirt.Donata Johnson has a plea for anyone who might know something."My baby got shot. Please tell. Come forward and just tell. Please. My baby will never be the same. He has to live with this for the rest of his life," Johnson said.Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or call 911.----------