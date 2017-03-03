NEWS

$5,000 reward offered after female pitbull found stabbed to death in Olney

OLNEY (WPVI) --
The Pennsylvania SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward following the killing of a dog in Olney.

Officials say the black female pitbull terrier was found Thursday night wrapped in a trash bag in the 200 block of West Godfrey Avenue.

It had been stabbed to death and its mouth taped shut.

The SPCA says the dog was wearing a black collar and had identifying white marks on its nose, under its neck and across its chest.

The agency is asking for the public's help identifying the dog and its owner and the circumstances surrounding its death.

The Pennsylvania SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible.

Tips and information can be submitted by calling 215-426-6300 or visiting www.pspca.org.
Related Topics:
newsdoganimal abusephilly newsNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
River turns bright green to the horror of residents
Man accused of making threats against Jewish community centers arrested in St. Louis
Action News 3pm LIVE UPDATE
Mass grave discovered at ex-Catholic orphanage in Ireland
Why is this river fluorescent green?
More News
Top Stories
Child and 2 others hurt in Kensington house fire
Action News 3pm LIVE UPDATE
Chester Co. woman, 88, to would-be rapist: 'I have HIV'
Judge explains why emails barred from Kane trial
Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
Arrest made in some national threats to Jewish centers
Mass grave discovered at ex-Catholic orphanage in Ireland
Show More
Pressure mounts as Sessions backs off from Russia probe
4 people shot outside bar in East Mt. Airy
Police search for possible weapon inside Delco school
Arguments prompt news channel ban at Pa. YMCA
Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in NJ pool
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos