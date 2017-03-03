OLNEY (WPVI) --The Pennsylvania SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward following the killing of a dog in Olney.
Officials say the black female pitbull terrier was found Thursday night wrapped in a trash bag in the 200 block of West Godfrey Avenue.
It had been stabbed to death and its mouth taped shut.
The SPCA says the dog was wearing a black collar and had identifying white marks on its nose, under its neck and across its chest.
The agency is asking for the public's help identifying the dog and its owner and the circumstances surrounding its death.
The Pennsylvania SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible.
Tips and information can be submitted by calling 215-426-6300 or visiting www.pspca.org.