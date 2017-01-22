NEWS

1 dead, 5 injured at San Antonio shopping mall
Police have confirmed that there has been a shooting inside Rolling Oaks Mall. It happened shortly after 3:30pm Sunday. (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO --
Authorities in San Antonio say one person is dead and five others have been injured after two men robbed a jewelry store in a San Antonio shopping mall.



Police Chief William McManus said that after the two suspects fled the store on Sunday, one of them fatally shot a "good Samaritan" who tried to stop them.

Another man, who was carrying a licensed concealed weapon, then shot and wounded that robber.



The other robber fled the mall, firing his weapon and injuring a man and a woman. The second suspect escaped. Two other people were taken to the suffered non-shooting injuries.



McManus says police are still looking for the robber who is believed to have left the mall. McManus initially said that six people were injured.
