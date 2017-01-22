1 dead, 5 injured at San Antonio shopping mall

Allyson Hamby's daughter is still inside. She just showed me a text from her daughter which read "I'm scared" pic.twitter.com/KkvGp7cjzr — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) January 22, 2017

BREAKING: Reports of shooting incident at Rolling Oaks Mall. We have a reporter headed to scene and will have updates — 1200 WOAI (@1200WOAI) January 22, 2017

Police advising media to not go inside mall. Reports of shooting, multiple law enforcement agencies responding to Rolling Oaks Mall — Alicia Neaves (@AliciaKENS5) January 22, 2017

This is the scene outside Dillard's at Rolling Oaks Mall pic.twitter.com/Qzz6OlDEaq — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) January 22, 2017

HAPPENING NOW: SAPD confirms they are working shooting situation at Rolling Oaks mall. We have a crew en route.? https://t.co/RdeGnro2Hq — San Antonio CP (@SanAntonioCP) January 22, 2017

Authorities in San Antonio say one person is dead and five others have been injured after two men robbed a jewelry store in a San Antonio shopping mall.Police Chief William McManus said that after the two suspects fled the store on Sunday, one of them fatally shot a "good Samaritan" who tried to stop them.Another man, who was carrying a licensed concealed weapon, then shot and wounded that robber.The other robber fled the mall, firing his weapon and injuring a man and a woman. The second suspect escaped. Two other people were taken to the suffered non-shooting injuries.McManus says police are still looking for the robber who is believed to have left the mall. McManus initially said that six people were injured.