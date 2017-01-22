1 dead, 5 injured at San Antonio shopping mall

SAN ANTONIO --Authorities in San Antonio say one person is dead and five others have been injured after two men robbed a jewelry store in a San Antonio shopping mall.
Allyson Hamby's daughter is still inside. She just showed me a text from her daughter which read "I'm scared" pic.twitter.com/KkvGp7cjzr— Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) January 22, 2017
BREAKING: Reports of shooting incident at Rolling Oaks Mall. We have a reporter headed to scene and will have updates— 1200 WOAI (@1200WOAI) January 22, 2017
Police Chief William McManus said that after the two suspects fled the store on Sunday, one of them fatally shot a "good Samaritan" who tried to stop them.
Another man, who was carrying a licensed concealed weapon, then shot and wounded that robber.
Police advising media to not go inside mall. Reports of shooting, multiple law enforcement agencies responding to Rolling Oaks Mall— Alicia Neaves (@AliciaKENS5) January 22, 2017
This is the scene outside Dillard's at Rolling Oaks Mall pic.twitter.com/Qzz6OlDEaq— Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) January 22, 2017
The other robber fled the mall, firing his weapon and injuring a man and a woman. The second suspect escaped. Two other people were taken to the suffered non-shooting injuries.
HAPPENING NOW: SAPD confirms they are working shooting situation at Rolling Oaks mall. We have a crew en route.? https://t.co/RdeGnro2Hq— San Antonio CP (@SanAntonioCP) January 22, 2017
McManus says police are still looking for the robber who is believed to have left the mall. McManus initially said that six people were injured.