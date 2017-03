Officials say one person was killed in an early morning house fire in Pemberton Township, Burlington County on Friday.The fire started before 5:45 a.m. Friday on the 400 block of Cornell Avenue.Crews located the blaze in the attic area of the house.A tanker truck was called in from area fire companies to assist.So far, no word on the identity of the deceased victim, or if anyone else was injured in the blaze.