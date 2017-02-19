17 displaced after 2-alarm apartment fire in Bucks County

Bucks County officials are investigating a two-alarm apartment fire that left 17 people displaced in Fairless Hills.The fire started Saturday night at the Lakeview Terrace Apartments in the 200 block of South Olds Boulevard.Upon arrival, fire crews reported heavy fire showing from a first-floor apartment. The fire spread and a second alarm was struck.The fire was brought under control within 40 minutes.Five units were damaged, and 17 people have been displaced.No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.------