NEWS

17 displaced after 2-alarm apartment fire in Bucks County

EMBED </>More News Videos

Bucks County officials are investigating a two-alarm apartment fire that left 17 people displaced in Fairless Hills. (WPVI)

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (WPVI) --
Bucks County officials are investigating a two-alarm apartment fire that left 17 people displaced in Fairless Hills.

The fire started Saturday night at the Lakeview Terrace Apartments in the 200 block of South Olds Boulevard.

Upon arrival, fire crews reported heavy fire showing from a first-floor apartment. The fire spread and a second alarm was struck.

The fire was brought under control within 40 minutes.

Five units were damaged, and 17 people have been displaced.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
------
Report a correction or typo
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsapartment fire
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Iraq launches offensive to liberate western Mosul
Police: Cab driver shot during fare dispute outside Frankford Transportation Center
Crime Fighters: Who killed Wayne Nelson?
Blind cleric behind 1990s terror plots dies in US prison
More News
Top Stories
Penn State students staying up to get down at THON
WATCH LIVE: THON at Penn State
Police: Officer injured in dirt bike chase in North Philly
Police: Man charged after child hit 62 times in 5 minutes
Police investigating double stabbing in Atlantic City
Boy, 2, struck by hit-and-run driver in Ambler
Police: Cab driver shot during fare dispute outside Frankford Transportation Center
Show More
Locals enjoy spring-like weather in February
President Trump invites supporter on stage during Florida rally
McCorvey, who was at center of Roe v. Wade, dead at 69
Blind cleric behind 1990s terror plots dies in US prison
Police: Woman stabbed girl, 8, in head in Collingdale
More News
Top Video
Police: Officer injured in dirt bike chase in North Philly
Police: Man charged after child hit 62 times in 5 minutes
Police investigating double stabbing in Atlantic City
Boy, 2, struck by hit-and-run driver in Ambler
More Video