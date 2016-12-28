NEWS

19-year-old donates liver to mother
EMBED </>More News Videos

What could've been a Maryland mother's last Christmas with her son, turned into the gift of a lifetime.

What could have been a Maryland mother's last Christmas with her son, turned into the gift of a lifetime.

In 2007, Lisa Shanahan was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that damages the liver. Her chances on the donor's list of getting a transplant were slim.

Shanahan's 19-year-old son learned about the living donor program and found out that he was a perfect match.

"He said, 'Mom, I'm going to be your Christmas present.' And I just broke down," Shanahan said. "That's the best gift I could get for a lifetime."

Last week, doctors at the University of Maryland removed Shanahan's liver and replaced it with 60 percent of her son's liver.
Related Topics:
newshealthtransplantmedicalsurgeryfamilyu.s. & worldMaryland
Load Comments
NEWS
Sledgehammer-wielding man steals $100k in jewelry from Kohl's store
Woman facing murder charges in deadly shooting, crash in Mt. Airy
Man gunned down outside Checkers restaurant in Tioga-Nicetown
Missing N.J. woman, great-granddaughter found alive in Virginia
More News
Top Stories
Actress Debbie Reynolds dead at 84
Missing N.J. woman, great-granddaughter found alive in Virginia
Strong police presence following Philadelphia Mills melee
Woman facing murder charges in deadly shooting, crash in Mt. Airy
Man gunned down outside Checkers restaurant in Tioga-Nicetown
Sledgehammer-wielding man steals $100k in jewelry from Kohl's store
Police turn to technology in search of Delco home for missing woman
Show More
Large sinkhole forces evacuations in Bethlehem
Man killed, firefighters hurt in Fishtown blaze
VIDEO: Mummers prep for strut down Broad Street
VIDEO: Skiers back in action on Pa. slopes
Kerry Defends 2-State Solution as 'Only' Path to Peace for Israelis and Palestinians
More News
Top Video
Actress Debbie Reynolds dead at 84
Missing N.J. woman, great-granddaughter found alive in Virginia
Woman facing murder charges in deadly shooting, crash in Mt. Airy
AccuWeather: Chilly rain arrives Thursday
More Video