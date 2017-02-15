2 charged in Delaware marijuana bust

Two Delaware men are behind bars, charged with drug and other offenses.19-year-old Raymond Conaway of Middletown, Del. and 18-year-old William Garber of Townsend, Del. were arrested Friday by Delaware State Police.Authorities say complaints by residents brought troopers to a home in the 100 block of Main Street in Townsend.Police witnessed what they say appeared to be a drug deal outside the home, then followed Conaway, who was driving a white Chevy Malibu, and arrested him a short time later for possession of marijuana, driving without a license and other offenses.Troopers then returned to the home and arrested Garber after gaining entry and finding marijuana products on the premises.Conaway was charged then released on $10,000 bail. Garber was changed and released on $20,000 bail.