NEWS

2 charged in Toms River prostitution case
EMBED </>More News Videos

Two people have been charged for allegedly soliciting prostitution, one of whom is still on the run. (WPVI)

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (WPVI) --
Two people have been charged for allegedly soliciting prostitution in New Jersey, one of whom is still on the run.

The charges against 56-year-old Nina Meng and 59-year-old James O'Brien were filed on January 4th.

It came after search warrants were executed at the Redwoods Wellness Center on Lakehurst Road in Toms River.

The business was listed as a massage parlor, but officials say the allegations of prostitution were confirmed in their investigation.

Meng was arrested, but O'Brien has not yet been taken into custody.

If you know his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Toms River police.
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsprostitutionToms River Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
How Donald Trump May Violate the Constitution the Second He's Sworn In
No Plan to Roll Back Women's Military Advancements: Mattis
SUV sought in Brick Twp. child care facility break-ins
Camden police search for gas station robber
More News
Top Stories
Obama awards Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom
AZ trooper shot in ambush attack; Good Samaritan kills gunman
6 children killed in Baltimore house fire
Shapiro, to be sworn in as AG next week, announces top aides
Trump's Pentagon pick cruises toward likely confirmation
Investigation into Justice, FBI actions before election
Police: Delco man stole SUV with baby in back seat
Show More
Attempted luring reported in Levittown
Man and teenager charged in Del. store owner's murder
Man killed while working on his car in West Oak Lane ID'd
Woman hospitalized, her 6 cats die in Overbrook house blaze
CVS generic competitor to EpiPen, sold at a 6th the price
More News
Top Video
Obama awards Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom
Philadelphia 76ers on best run in 3 years
SUV sought in Brick Twp. child care facility break-ins
Camden police search for gas station robber
More Video