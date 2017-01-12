2 charged in Toms River prostitution case

Two people have been charged for allegedly soliciting prostitution in New Jersey, one of whom is still on the run.The charges against 56-year-old Nina Meng and 59-year-old James O'Brien were filed on January 4th.It came after search warrants were executed at the Redwoods Wellness Center on Lakehurst Road in Toms River.The business was listed as a massage parlor, but officials say the allegations of prostitution were confirmed in their investigation.Meng was arrested, but O'Brien has not yet been taken into custody.If you know his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Toms River police.