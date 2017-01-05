NEWS

2 Chester County police departments join forces

A large area of Chester County now has 24-hour police coverage. (WPVI)

A large area of Chester County now has 24-hour police coverage.

The departments from New Garden Township and West Grove Borough joined forces, effective Jan. 1, to become the Southern Chester County Regional Department.

All police cruisers are being repainted and the officers are getting new uniforms and badges.

Police tell us the change will provide better service to both communities.

"Merging your services creates some efficiencies and those are passed on to the community. Public tax dollars are hard to come by, and we want to make sure we're doing the right thing with them," said Chief Gerald Simpson.

Before this, West Grove only had a part-time police department.

The newly formed regional department will start out with 21 officers, and has plans to hire more as the year goes on.
