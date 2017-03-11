NEWS

2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County

Two people are dead and three are hospitalized following a serious crash and fire in Oaklyn, Camden County.

OAKLYN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Two people are dead and three people are hospitalized following a serious crash and fire in Oaklyn, Camden County.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday along the White Horse Pike near Capitol Avenue.

Police say two vehicles collided at that location. The impact of the crash caused one to burst into flames.



Three people had to be extricated from their vehicles.

An Action News viewer sent us drone video of the crash scene.

Five vehicles were involved in all. Two of their front-ends mangled.

When Action News arrived on the scene, one was still smoking after catching fire.

Police have not said what caused the crash, but Action News is told there were five trauma injuries.

The victims were taken to Cooper University Hospital. Two of the victims have died.

No official word on the extent of the injuries of the three hospitalized victims.

Reporter Jeff Chirico spoke with a man who was at a nearby diner when the crash happened.

"I just heard a crash. I just come running down the street, and there were just people running all over the place," said Sal Borreggine of Audubon. "I seen the fire trucks coming down, and it was just craziness."

Action News was there as crews towed the fifth and final vehicle away from the scene.

We're told the roads at the time were not icy, but police have not yet released the cause of this crash.
------
