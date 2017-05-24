Two people were sent to the hospital after a house fire early Wednesday morning in Burlington County.Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Louisiana Trail in Pemberton Township around 3 a.m.A husband and wife were taken to area hospitals.The wife is being treated for smoke inhalation, while the husband has serious injuries, including burns on his face.Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire, but say it does not seem to be suspicious.----------