Police have identified the man and teenage boy killed during a shooting in North Philadelphia that left a third man wounded.24-year-old Dominic Gainey and 17-year-old Dorel Williams were killed in a hail of gunfire Wednesday night.The shots rang out at 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Rush Street.The seemingly never-ending barrage of bullets jolted Wayne Harris out of bed."At first I thought it was fire crackers," Harris told Action News.Police say two shooters approached their victims on bicycles and fired 30 times at close range.Officers arrived to find Gainey and Williams on the ground, both with gunshot wounds to the torso.Resident Darryl Bailey was there after police responded. He looked on as they desperately tried to save the victims' lives."They were pumping, pumping...," said Darryl Bailey. "When you have to pump that long, he's gone."Gainey was pronounced dead at the scene. Williams died two hours later at Temple University Hospital.Authorities later found a third victim."While (police were) investigating the scene, a third victim, a 20-year-old male, showed up at Temple (University) Hospital by private auto," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small early Thursday. "This 20-year-old male was shot one time in the arm. He is in stable condition."William was the second teenage boy shot and killed in Philadelphia this week.Some of the older men in the neighborhood expressed their frustration and hopelessness at yet another young life being lost to gun violence."There's nothing in the world we can do," said Bailey. "These young guys have to stop and put the guns down and go to school. Half of them are 13, 12 (years old) and are still out here selling drugs.""No, you never get used to it," said Harris. "Somebody just lost their child. How do you get used to that?"Police have been interviewing witnesses and reviewing police and other surveillance video taken by cameras in the area.They have not commented on a possible motive, and have identified no persons of interest.----------