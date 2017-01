Two men drove themselves to the hospital after someone shot them while they were sitting in a car in the Philadelphia section of Frankford.It happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 5100 block of Penn Street.One man was grazed by a bullet. The second man was shot in the hand.They drove to Aria Frankford Hospital for treatment. Both victims are in stable condition.Police are checking the area surveillance cameras for clues.