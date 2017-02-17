NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Anti-government protests Friday night got tense when demonstrators confronted police in North Philadelphia.
Two officers were hit by pepper spray at Broad and Cecil B. Moore, just after 6:30.
Police arrested at least two of the protesters for assault.
The officers were treated at Temple University Hospital for minor injuries.
That scene followed one several blocks southbound at Broad and Girard, where demonstrators set an American flag on fire.
Members of the Coalition for Real Justice began their protest peacefully at the Municipal Services Building, where they want the Frank Rizzo statue removed, and started down Broad Street at 5 o' clock during the evening rush.
Friday night's Black Resistance March was one of many protests nationwide, organized under an umbrella group called Strike4Democracy.
