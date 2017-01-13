Two U.S. postal workers were among nine people indicted as part of a widespread marijuana distribution ring running out of West Philadelphia.Forty-two-year-old postal carrier Steven Williams and another carrier are facing several charges.Federal authorities say they used their positions at the West Market Post Office to funnel more than 100 kilos of marijuana to three separate drug organizations." 'I have your boxes,' and they communicated when they would meet and when they would deliver the marijuana packages to the drug organizations," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Anita Eve.If convicted, each suspect could spend life in prison and face multi-million dollar fines.