2 row homes damaged in South Philadelphia fire

Two row homes were damaged in a fire in South Philadelphia.Chopper 6 was over the 2700 block of South Franklin Street Friday night.There around 8:50 p.m., officials say the fire started in a two-story row home, and there was a report of possible entrapment.Responding firefighters reported fire and heavy smoke showing throughout the home.Fire trucks couldn't get down the narrow street, so firefighters had to drag hoses from the corners.At 9:05 p.m., officials say the bulk of the fire had been knocked down and by 9:10 p.m., it was determined there was no entrapment.No injuries have been reported.The fire marshal and PGW were called to the scene to investigate.