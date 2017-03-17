2 row homes damaged in South Philadelphia fire

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA --Two row homes were damaged in a fire in South Philadelphia.
Chopper 6 was over the 2700 block of South Franklin Street Friday night.
There around 8:50 p.m., officials say the fire started in a two-story row home, and there was a report of possible entrapment.
Responding firefighters reported fire and heavy smoke showing throughout the home.
Fire trucks couldn't get down the narrow street, so firefighters had to drag hoses from the corners.
At 9:05 p.m., officials say the bulk of the fire had been knocked down and by 9:10 p.m., it was determined there was no entrapment.
No injuries have been reported.
The fire marshal and PGW were called to the scene to investigate.
