Residents and businesses are right now in the dark as crews battle PECO substation blaze in NE @6abc pic.twitter.com/PFh4Nk6chz — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) March 7, 2017

@PECOconnect on scene working to restore power to Henry, Allegheny and Hunting Park Aves @6abc pic.twitter.com/6Eg7qIU67u — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) March 7, 2017

Philadelphia firefighters battled a fire at PECO substation in North Philadelphia for hours Tuesday. The fire has caused more than 24,000 customers to lose power and nearby traffic lights to stop working.Temple University reports power outages at portions of Temple University Hospital. St. Christopher's Hospital's outpatient center, which consists mostly of administration offices, is closed because of power loss. The hospital itself, however, has power.Power inside the substation prevented firefighters from working on getting the fire under control for hours,Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.Close to three hours after the fire started, the power was turned off in the substation and firefighters began knocking down the fire.Thiel told Action News around 5 p.m. Tuesday that customers should not expect power to return anytime soon.Authorities evacuated one apartment building in the vicinity of the fire as precaution because there was a concern about toxic fumes.The fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Westmoreland Street.Firefighters were called to report of flames and wires down inside of a building.PECO crews are working to re-route power to the area to restore the affected 24,641 customers. At its highest point, the outages reached 32,588.Officials are urging drivers to be careful in the area due to traffic lights not working.Chopper 6 was over Henry, Hunting Park and Allegheny avenues where buses and vehicles tried to make their way through the intersection.No injuries have been reported.A cause has not been determined.------