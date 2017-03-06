An Action News viewer captures the melee in Center city that netted 25 people, most of them teens, 1 teen hospitalized @6abc pic.twitter.com/NLtGx4Tovd — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) March 7, 2017

Approximately 25 people, mostly teenagers, were taken into custody following an unruly mob caused chaos on Center City streets."They were being disruptive. People were being jostled off of the sidewalk, people were pushed. We have one young man in the hospital," Philadelphia Police Captain Joe Sullivan told Action News.An Action News viewer caught the melee spilling out onto the street Monday afternoon.Police say hundreds of teens carelessly fought and darted through traffic near Broad and Chestnut.Action News spoke to a witness who works on Chestnut Street where the fights ignited."I've seen fights, but I've never seen people that would come back for it," the witness said.Chopper 6 caught mobs of teens spilling out of the Wells Fargo bank on 15th and Chestnut.Police say a group of teens chased a number of girls into the bank and sprayed them with mace."This was pandemonium in Center City. It's unacceptable. It's not going to be tolerated," Sullivan said.Police say the nice weather, coupled with several area schools dismissing early, only perpetuated the war of words between various students on social media - later playing out on the streets.Police have a stern warning for these teens and their parents."There better not be a recurrence tomorrow. We will be prepared to make arrest and when arrest we are going to charge people. This is criminal behavior," Sullivan said.A Philadelphia police officer was injured responding to the scene. She was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital.Police say a boy was assaulted in the subway and was taken to Jefferson University Hospital for observation.The girls who were sprayed with mace refused medical attention.------