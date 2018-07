FYI PHILLY YEAR IN REVIEW

FYI Philly is celebrated the end of a fabulous year, taking you back to some of our most memorable moments and revisit stories that were inspiring, fascinating and fun. We also looked forward to the New Year with fun things to do on New Year's Eve and a refurbished sports club that will make the Eagles' postseason a big hit.We look back at FYI Philly 2017, a great year of fascinating people, interesting places and fun things to do in our exciting city. We take a look at some of the stories that stood out.It's called the cutting room floor for a reason, but we pulled out some of our behind the scenes moments to share with you. We have so much fun making FYI Philly we wanted to share that some of those moments with you.We met some inspiring entrepreneurs this year making it their business to give back to the community where they live. Karen Rogers shares some of the stirring stories of charity.4229 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127267 384 98006700 Essington Ave., Philadelphia PA 19153(215) 336-3003Closed Saturdays; Sunday 10 a.m.-Monday 1 p.m.; Weekdays 10 PM - 1 PM (Or anytime by appointment)The Soulfull Project hot cereals are available nationally via Amazon and CIBO Gourmet Express Markets in airports across the country. Locally they are available at Wegmans and will be available at Giant in early 2018.1501 John Tipton Blvd., Pennsauken, NJ 08110Watching the fireworks over the Delaware has become a huge Philly tradition. Here are some spots to make the night even more of a blast.Deck opens two hours before 6 p.m. and midnight fireworks for guests to come onboard. $10 donation with proceeds going to the ongoing restoration of the Battleship, a non-profit museum and memorial.100 Clinton St., Camden, NJ 08103 (866)-877-6262 ext. 108Adults with a child 6-18 in tow can spend the night onboard the ship, sleeping in the sailor's bunks and eating in the mess hall.Free in the Fishtown Hops Beer Garden1001 N Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125SugarHouse Event Center, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.Tickets are $100Football season is kicking into high gear, and if you can't get to the game, there's a new club that offers the next best thing.223 S. Sydenham Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102Alicia Vitarelli highlights some newcomers to Philadelphia Magazine's list of 50 Best Bars.261 S 21st St, Philadelphia, PA 19103(215) 546-42321408 S 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 191471939 S. Bancroft Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19145(215) 575-5900780-782 S 2nd St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147(267) 909-90021200 E Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147(215) 365-1169Tamala Edwards rounds up a few hot items that will warm you up this winter.P.O. Box 165 Royersford, PA 19468 USA925 Canal St, Bristol, PA 19007(215) 781-8300130 Almshouse Rd., STE# 20, Richboro, PA 18954The epic blockbuster "Les Miserables" is coming to the Academy of Music, the latest offering from Broadway Philadelphia. It's the classic story and score with a whole new set design.Academy of Music, South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PASHOW: January 9-21 -- BUY TICKETS The Philadelphia Bully Crew is an extension of the New York Bully Crew, and their passion is giving animals the love they deserve and finding them forever homes.----------Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.