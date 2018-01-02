TRAVEL

Customs outage causes delays at airports

A customs agent wears a patch for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at John F. Kennedy International Airport. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

TARA FOWLER
A two-hour outage in U.S. Customs and Border Protection's processing systems caused delays at some of the nation's biggest airports on New Year's Day.

In a statement, CBP said the outage began at 7:30 p.m. and ended at 9:30 p.m. All the airports involved are currently back online, according to CBP, though some are still experiencing effects from the outage.

"CBP took immediate action to address the technology disruption," the agency said in a statement. "CBP officers continued to process international travelers using alternative procedures at affected airports. Travelers at some ports of entry experienced longer than usual wait times as CBP officers processed travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security.

"During the technology disruption, CBP had access to national security-related databases and all travelers were screened according to security standards. At this time, there is no indication the service disruption was malicious in nature."

New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport warned that international travelers were experiencing delays in the arrivals area due to the outage.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport posted about a problem affecting its "processing times for customs" as well.

ABC News' Jack Date contributed to this report.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
travelu.s. & worldairport newsairport security
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
TRAVEL
What's the Deal: Packing tips and hacks from a local stylist
Consumer Reports: Soft-sided vs. hard-sided luggage
Snorkeler finds the owner of lost GoPro found underwater
Consumer Reports: Traveling safely with your pet
Consumer Reports: Safety questions to ask your Airbnb hosts
More Travel
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
Report: Legalizing marijuana in Pa. could add $500M in tax revenue
4 injured in explosion at Army depot in central Pa.
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Show More
2 people jump from burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News