MISSING TEENAGER

Delaware state police issue alert for missing teen boy

SEAFORD, Del. (WPVI) --
Authorities have issued a Gold Alert for a missing teen in Delaware.

Delaware State Police said in a news release that 15-year-old Marvin Ventura Almaraz was last seen leaving his residence in Seaford on foot at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Delaware issues a Gold Alert in the case of a disabled, elderly or suicidal person who is missing.

The release says troopers were unable to make contact with Almaraz to check on his welfare, and attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful. Police described "a real concern" for his safety.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
delaware newsmissing teenagermissing person
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MISSING TEENAGER
Police: Missing 15-year-old from Clementon safely located
Suspect ID'd in sexual assault of missing teen
Missing Newark High School student found safe
Man charged after he was found with missing teen in upstate NY
More missing teenager
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
Report: Legalizing marijuana in Pa. could add $500M in tax revenue
4 injured in explosion at Army depot in central Pa.
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Show More
2 people jump from burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News