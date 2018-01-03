Couple identified in Northampton County murder-suicide

NORTHAMPTON BOROUGH, Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities say a shooting that left two people dead in Northampton Borough, Pa. was a case of murder-suicide.

It happened in the 300 block of West 27th Street around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Citing coroner Zachary Lysek, WFMZ-TV reports that Matthew Eberhardt, 45, fatally shot his wife, Kristin Eberhardt, 42, before turning the gun on himself.

One of the bodies was found in the front yard of the home.

Kristin Eberhardt was shot multiple times and her death was ruled a homicide, the coroner said.

Matthew Eberhardt's death was ruled a suicide.

Officials said two children were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not harmed.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsmurder suicideNorthampton Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
Report: Legalizing marijuana in Pa. could add $500M in tax revenue
4 injured in explosion at Army depot in central Pa.
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Show More
2 people jump from burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News