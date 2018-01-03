Major gas leak contained in Burlington, New Jersey

BURLINGTON, N.J. (WPVI) --Crews have contained a gas leak in Burlington, New Jersey.
The first reports of fumes came in around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Salem and Mill roads.
Once on location they found that a 20-inch main was broken.
The main runs through both Burlington City and Township.
It is also in the middle of a residential development so a number of people had to be evacuated until the leak was capped.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps