6abcAction: Photos, videos of the winter storm

Andrew Rowan recorded a time-lapse video of the snow falling in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
Overnight Time Lapse from Cherry Hill, NJ. Will update as the snow continues! #6abcAction @6abc pic.twitter.com/q2bLyETq5U— Andrew Rowan (@andrewrowan128) January 4, 2018
Barb Demusz took video of her 6-month old dog Bear playing in the snow in Point Pleasant, Pennsylvania.
Bear my Ziplining pup in Pt.Pleasant Pa! #6abcAction pic.twitter.com/1hyPtY6lId— Barb Demusz (@barbdemusz61) January 4, 2018
And it wasn't just dogs having fun with the snow. Wendy Saddler's cat Princess Isabella checked out the storm, but from the comforts of inside their Bensalem, Bucks County home.
@6abc Here's my kitty Isabella checking out the snow here in Bensalem PA #6abcAction pic.twitter.com/lve08cMmBd— Wendy Saddler (@WMS4Yeshua) January 4, 2018
Bella showed the windy wintry conditions in Atlantic City.
Atlantic City is getting pounded. Be careful out there y'all. @6abc pic.twitter.com/4dadXStpt3— Bella (@mariluchi167) January 4, 2018
Snow covered the cars in this viewer's video from Egg Harbor City.
#6abcAction Egg Harbor City, NJ pic.twitter.com/OjeDon04FC— sar bear 🦈 (@triSARAHtops609) January 4, 2018
Collen Higgins decided to take the ruler (and Eagles flag) out in Cape May County. (Fly Eagles Fly!)
@6abc #6abcaction checking in from Cape May County NJ pic.twitter.com/ErFK71j2eh— Colleen Higgins (@Bink64Colleen) January 4, 2018
David Reed captured the snow falling while on the SEPTA Regional Rail.
#6abcAction - Ride in on the Regional Rails... @karenrogers6abc @davidmurphy6abc pic.twitter.com/8EOIa5jxoT— David Reed (@MSensei1) January 4, 2018
The Wildwood Police Department sent in photos of what the Boardwalk looked like at 9:30 a.m.
For one young boy, however, he was happy with the stormy weather in Runnemede, New Jersey. Happy enough to sing!
#SnowDay for the little guy @karenrogers6abc #6abcAction #letitsnow @6abc pic.twitter.com/I46T2QpNFR— Franklin Davila (@yankeesnica87) January 4, 2018
You can send in your videos and photos to Action News using #6abcAction on social media or uploading them to Jointheaction.6abc.com/.
Action News viewer Rick Walton took this video of the snow in Cape May Court House. Send in your photos & videos using #6abcAction pic.twitter.com/WD9XLZEzEn— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) January 4, 2018
