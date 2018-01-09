After winning the National Championship Monday night, Alabama lineman Bradley Bozeman had something else on his mind.Bozeman proposed to his girlfriend on the field and she said yes!Alabama's 26-23 thriller over Georgia was the first national championship game to go to overtime since 2003.Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa capped a second-half comeback with a 41-yard touchdown pass in overtime to fellow freshman DeVonta Smith in Monday night's win to give the Tide a fifth national championship in nine years.------