It's a New Year and we're celebrating all things new in food, fitness, fashion and more.Ducis Rodgers and Jeannette Reyes take us to some new destinations on Philadelphia's ever-expanding restaurant scene.King of Prussia Town Center201 Main StreetKing of Prussia, PA 19406484-322-25793601 Market StPhiladelphia, PA 19104215-310-98281121 Walnut StPhiladelphia, PA 19107267-324-3014email: info@olorosophilly.com1708 Lombard StPhiladelphia, PA 19146215-515-5336email: info@keenphilly.comKaren Rogers checks out some new spots to get sweets and pastries1306 Chestnut StPhiladelphia, PA 19107215-575-5960212 S 12th StPhiladelphia, PA 19107267-928-3172631 N 2nd StPhiladelphia, PA 19123Ducis Rodgers shows us a couple new options for coffee to keep the chill off this winter.30 S 15th StPhiladelphia, PA 19102Media, PA925 Canal Street, Building #4, Door 16Bristol, PA 19007Time is precious and efficiency is key so Alicia Vitarelli checks out a few spots where you can do more than just eat.1528 Frankford AvePhiladelphia, PA 19125215-302-1900205 Race StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19106267-457-3114The New Year is a time for resolutions and, for many, a vow to get fit and healthy tops the list. Melissa Magee checks out some new spots to get your mind and your body right.1808 Spring Garden StPhiladelphia, PA 19130215-515-3110email: Info@BPMfitnessphl.com31 S. 2nd St.Philadelphia, PA 191061856A Frankford AvePhiladelphia, Pennsylvania 19125Every January, Philadelphia Magazine comes out with its list of 50 best restaurants.Alicia Vitarelli highlights the newcomers.1001 Spruce StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19107267-928-20851526 Sansom StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19102215-454-6939102 S. 21st StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19103215-279-70155955 N. 5th StreetPhiladelphia, PA215-927-4550There's a popular new trend on the West coast that's making its way East.Ali Gorman takes a look at what these new infusion centers are all about.1315 Walnut Street, Suite #1403Philadelphia PA 19107215-416-0109From newborn babies to full on adults, there's something new on the style front for everyone. Karen Rogers checks out some new spots to get your glam on.925 West Lancaster Avenue, Suite 130Bryn Mawr, PA 190101014 Pine StPhiladelphia, PA 19107205 Race StPhiladelphia, PA 19106The Curtis Symphony Orchestra is kicking off a new season, celebrating sounds from around the world.The Voorhees Animal Welfare Association is celebrating a huge milestone in 2018. David Murphy checks out South Jersey's oldest and largest adoption center.509 Centennial BlvdVoorhees, NJ 08043