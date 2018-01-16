FYI PHILLY

FYI Philly - This week is food, fitness, fashion and more - Fabulous!

A celebration of all things new!

It's a New Year and we're celebrating all things new in food, fitness, fashion and more.

Ducis Rodgers and Jeannette Reyes take us to some new destinations on Philadelphia's ever-expanding restaurant scene.
MidiCi
King of Prussia Town Center
201 Main Street
King of Prussia, PA 19406
484-322-2579
mymidici.com
Facebook

Danlu
3601 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-310-9828
tastedanlu.business.site
Facebook

Oloroso
1121 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
267-324-3014
email: info@olorosophilly.com
olorosophilly.com
Facebook

Keen
1708 Lombard St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
215-515-5336
email: info@keenphilly.com
keenphilly.com
Facebook

Karen Rogers checks out some new spots to get sweets and pastries

EMBED More News Videos

Karen Rogers checks out sweet new spots for a treat.

Dixie Picnic
1306 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-575-5960
dixiepicnic.com
Facebook

J'Aime
212 S 12th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
267-928-3172
jaimefrenchbakery.com
Facebook

The Kettle Black
631 N 2nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19123
thekettleblackphilly.com
Facebook

Ducis Rodgers shows us a couple new options for coffee to keep the chill off this winter.

EMBED More News Videos

Ducis Rodgers looks for good hot coffee.

Parliament Espresso & Coffee Bar
30 S 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
parliamentespresso.com
Facebook

Horn & Hardart Coffee

Media, PA
hornandhardartcoffee.com
Facebook

Dad's Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey
925 Canal Street, Building #4, Door 16
Bristol, PA 19007
https://dadshatrye.com
Facebook

Time is precious and efficiency is key so Alicia Vitarelli checks out a few spots where you can do more than just eat.

EMBED More News Videos

When you don't have time to go to a store and a restaurant.

Suraya
1528 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19125
215-302-1900
http://surayaphilly.com
Facebook

United By Blue
205 Race Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
267-457-3114
www.unitedbyblue.com/flagship
Facebook

The New Year is a time for resolutions and, for many, a vow to get fit and healthy tops the list. Melissa Magee checks out some new spots to get your mind and your body right.

EMBED More News Videos

Fitness for your brain and your body.

BPM Fitness
1808 Spring Garden St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-515-3110
email: Info@BPMfitnessphl.com
https://bpmfitnessphl.com
Facebook
Instagram: @bpmfitnessphl
Twitter: @bpmfitnessphl

TORC Yoga
31 S. 2nd St.
Philadelphia, PA 19106
www.torcyoga.com
Facebook
Instagram: @torcyoga
Twitter: @TORCYoga

Vitality Meditation
1856A Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19125
https://www.vitalitymeditation.com
Facebook
Instagram: @VitalityMeditation
Twitter: @VitalityPhilly

Every January, Philadelphia Magazine comes out with its list of 50 best restaurants.
Alicia Vitarelli highlights the newcomers.

EMBED More News Videos

These are the newcomers to Philadelphia's Top 50 Restaurant list

Kanella Grill
1001 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107

267-928-2085
https://www.kanellarestaurant.com
Facebook

Rooster Soup Company
1526 Sansom Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-454-6939
http://www.roostersoupcompany.com
Instagram: @roostersoupco

Poi Dog
102 S. 21st Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-279-7015
http://www.poidogphilly.com
Facebook

Kim's (Korean BBQ)
5955 N. 5th Street
Philadelphia, PA
215-927-4550

There's a popular new trend on the West coast that's making its way East.
Ali Gorman takes a look at what these new infusion centers are all about.

EMBED More News Videos

Sit back, relax, and stick out your arm for a needle!

City Hydration Philadelphia
1315 Walnut Street, Suite #1403
Philadelphia PA 19107
215-416-0109
www.cityhydration.com

From newborn babies to full on adults, there's something new on the style front for everyone. Karen Rogers checks out some new spots to get your glam on.

EMBED More News Videos

011518-wpvi-fyi-philly-8-style-video-vid

Egg & Friends
925 West Lancaster Avenue, Suite 130
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
https://www.egg-baby.com

Kin
1014 Pine St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
shop-kin.com
Instagram: @shopkinboutique

Moxie Blue Salon
205 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
moxiebluesalon.com

The Curtis Symphony Orchestra is kicking off a new season, celebrating sounds from around the world.

EMBED More News Videos

6abc Loves the Arts: Curtis Symphony Orchestra. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on January 14, 2018.

Curtis Institute of Music: Symphony Orchestra
curtis.edu
Facebook
Instagram: @curtisinstitute
Twitter: @curtisinstitute

The Voorhees Animal Welfare Association is celebrating a huge milestone in 2018. David Murphy checks out South Jersey's oldest and largest adoption center.

EMBED More News Videos

Shelter Me: Animal Welfare Association. David Murphy reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on January 13, 2018.

The Voorhees Animal Welfare Association
509 Centennial Blvd
Voorhees, NJ 08043
https://www.awanj.org/
Facebook
