Delaware man pleads guilty in human trafficking case

DOVER, Del. --
The fourth of five defendants in an alleged human trafficking enterprise in Delaware has pleaded guilty and faces up to five years in prison.

The Delaware State News reports that Jason Haith, of Dover, pleaded guilty Thursday to third-degree promoting prostitution and second-degree conspiracy.

Delaware State Police arrested five people in May after two 16- and 17-year-old girls were allegedly solicited as prostitutes online.

Prosecutors allege that the meetings were arranged at Haith's home and conducted at the Capitol Inn in Dover.

Haith is scheduled to be sentenced in March. Three other defendants are also awaiting sentencing.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
delaware newsHuman Traffickingprostitution
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News